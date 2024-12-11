Knesset passes 'symbolic' proposal to remove A-G, opposition storms out

The Knesset approved a symbolic "agenda proposal" motion against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday.

The opposition boycotted the vote, and members stormed out of the plenum after the proposal was passed.

The proposal titled “The essential and ongoing differences of opinion between the government and attorney general that prevent efficient cooperation" was presented in the plenum on Wednesday by Likud MK Amichai Boaron.

It is identical to one that Boaron brought last week, which the opposition struck down after conducting a parliamentary maneuver where its MKs all entered the plenum just before the vote, taking the coalition by surprise.

Government seeks to fire AG, central gatekeeper

This proposal marks the government's move to fire the attorney general, a central gatekeeper who has repeatedly prevented the government from acting illegally. Ministers and coalition members have accused the attorney-general of intentionally opposing many of their proposals to eventually bring down the government. No minister or coalition member has provided proof of this claim. The Knesset plenum on July 24, 2024. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Some 13 ministers had already signed a letter in support of initiating the process to remove Baharav-Miara. The move would need 17 signatures, a majority of the government, to proceed.

The passing of the motion has no practical significance for Baharav-Miara and is a purely symbolic declaration.