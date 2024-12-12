IDF to increase protection of communities in West Bank, Katz announces

Following a situational assessment on Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to increase preparations to protect the communities of the West Bank and the traffic routes from possible terrorist attacks.

Katz added the rebel attack in Syria may inspire Islamist terrorists.

In the first phase of bolstering defense, the IDF will reinforce the area with five IDF companies.

"Israel is determined to defend its borders and communities in the South, North and East against any threat," Katz declared.

"We will not allow a return to the pre-October 7 reality."

The fear of major attacks in the West Bank, comes ahead of the marking of Hamas's founding day, this coming Saturday.

Terror attack on Wednesday night

This comes after a 10-year-old boy was murdered and three other people were injured in a shooting attack on a bus at a checkpoint on Wednesday night.

The boy was initially said to be critically injured, and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he later died. Three other people were injured: a 40-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are in moderate condition, and a 55-year-old man is in light condition.