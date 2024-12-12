Suspected terrorist attack: 12-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting near Gush Etzion

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition following a report of a shooting attack in the Al-Hader Junction area of ​​Gush Etzion.

MDA medics evacuated the 12-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman in minor condition with gunshot wounds to Hadassah Ein Kerem.

Two additional injured people were evacuated from the scene in minor condition.

Manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway for the terrorist who fled in a BMW towards Hebron following the shooting.

MDA paramedic Elhai Sofer and senior MDA medic Yaakov Greenwald said, "We quickly arrived at the scene, saw the bus with passengers. We did a quick scan and saw a 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper body. We gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, continuing treatment while we fought for his life."

"A 40-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the limbs," the medic added. "She was fully conscious, her condition was classified as moderate, and she was evacuated to Shaarei Zedek Hospital. Two people were evacuated from the scene in minor condition from broken glass. Additional MDA medics are now providing medical treatment to several panic victims."

The attack targeted bus 291, which left Beitar Illit towards Jerusalem.

The tunnel checkpoint has been closed to vehicle traffic in both directions.

This is a developing story.