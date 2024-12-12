IDF signs NIS 2.8 billion deal for five new advanced and faster Navy ships

Despite years of delay, the Defense Ministry on Thursday took another move to modernize the IDF’s navy, signing an NIS 2.8 billion deal to acquire five advanced "Reshef" missile ships from Israel Shipyards.

These ships are 1000 tons lighter than the new Saar 6 ships, and as such are intended to replace the Saar 4.5 ships at the level of a maritime vehicle which can move faster and be more maneuverable.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir approved the procurement agreement after the Ministerial Procurement Committee and the Joint Committee for the Defense Budget in the Knesset approved the deal.

Earlier announcements about the deal being imminent had been made in 2021 and again in mid-2023, but, for reasons which remain unclear, the ministerial committee had never approved the deal. Defense Ministry signs new deal to purchase 5 new warships on December 12 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Also, the deal was approved only months after the committee of former national security council chief Yaakov Nagel made defense establishment-wide recommendations for building up and replacing aspects of the Israeli military.

While prior announcements had talked about the ships possibly being ready in 2027, Thursday’s announcement referenced 2031, while noting that additional vessels could be purchased in the future.

Besides the new Reshef deal, the navy in recent years integrated the German-made Saar 6 as one of its larger and heavier firepower ships and is moving toward acquiring new submarines, also from Germany.

In contrast to those ships, the ministry said that, “Manufacturing the ships in Israel will strengthen security and ensure continuity of production and support for the IDF.”

“The 'Reshef' Missile Ship will be the Israeli Navy's newest and most advanced Sa'ar-class ship. This multi-mission vessel was developed in collaboration with the Israeli Navy, incorporating the best advanced weapon systems from Israel's defense industry,” said the ministry.

Further, it said, "The ship integrates advanced technologies to provide exceptional capabilities and naval superiority for the IDF," noting that once these new vessels are up and running, the "Nirit" Sa'ar 4.5-class missile ship will be decommissioned after four decades of service.

Expanding maritime capabilities

Naval Commander Maj. Gen. David Saar Salama, Defense Ministry Deputy Director General and Head of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), Zeev Landau, and Israel Shipyards Chairman Samy Katsav also attended the ceremony.

Zamir stated that the deal, “represents an integration of security, economic, and industrial priorities. These new vessels will strengthen the Israeli Navy's expanding maritime capabilities. Manufacturing them locally in Israel will maintain and grow the nation's exclusive strategic production line for combat vessels and enhance operational independence and continuity while securing hundreds of jobs in Israel.”

Israel Shipyards opened its doors in 1959 and is credited with being one of the first Western-affiliated countries to produce a fast attack missile boat, the Saar 4, which came even before the Saar 4.5.