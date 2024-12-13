'Required to act': Israel's message to PA amid its Jenin operation - report

Israel has sent warnings to Palestinian Authority officials with regard to the recent operation conducted by Palestinian Security Services in the West Bank city of Jenin, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The operation in Jenin comes as Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorists stole vehicles from the Palestinian Authority in Jenin.

According to the Channel 12 report, citing sources familiar with the subject in Ramallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered the security services not to leave the city until they "resolve the situation."

The Israeli news outlet further reported that the slow pace at which the operation was carried out entailed an exchange of communications between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"The operation in Jenin is proceeding too slowly and on too small a scale. It is mostly defensive rather than offensive," the Israeli message to the Palestinian officials reportedly read.

תיעוד: חמושים פלסטינים השתלטו על כלי רכב ששייך למנגנוני הביטחון של הרשות הפלסטינית בג'נין בתגובה למעצר שביצעה הרשות. החמושים נסעו ברחובות העיר כשעל הרכב הודבקו סמלים של ארגוני הטרור חמאס והג'יאהד האסלאמי@nurityohanan pic.twitter.com/Kk6gYHwrZU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 5, 2024

The Israeli statement also noted that Israel would not wait much longer for concrete results, asserting, "We will allow you to carry out the mission - but not at any cost. If you do not seize the opportunity now, our forces will be required to act."

According to Channel 12, the Palestinian officials requested more time, citing a determination to enter Jenin but a need for "more time to prepare" due to the "challenges on the ground."

The report further noted that in recent days, there has been a significant increase in Palestinian security forces within the West Bank city, including the deployment of elite units and snipers.

The United Nations comments

On Wednesday, the UN Human Rights Palestine condemned the Palestinian Authority's activities in Jenin in a post on X/Twitter.

We call on the Palestinian authorities in the Occupied #WestBank to investigate the conduct of the Palestinian Security Forces (PSF) in #Jenin Refugee Camp and hold to account those responsible for gross violations of international human rights law.The PSF operation in #Jenin… — UN Human Rights Palestine (@OHCHR_Palestine) December 11, 2024

"The PSF operation in #Jenin raises concerns about serious violations of international human rights law, including unlawful killing through the unnecessary and excessive use of force, and possible extrajudicial executions," the statement read.

"The operation also triggered PSF clashes with armed Palestinian men and disrupted access to education and healthcare," the UN organization added.