Heading North: Long-shuttered vacation sites reopening their doors - opinion

With the precarious ceasefire in effect in the North, both hotel and tzimmer establishments as well as local travelers are enthusiastic to resume the vibrant tourism life.

However, the process of reopening hotels and guesthouses that were closed or served as shelters for evacuees during the conflict requires careful rehabilitation and time. As a result, the pace of reopening varies across regions in the North. Many hotels that have resumed operations or announced upcoming openings are offering enticing discounts and promotions. These hotels have limited availability, so those looking to travel are encouraged to act swiftly to secure accommodations.

The Upper Galilee

The Upper Galilee is one of the areas hardest hit by the war and is still largely closed. The evacuated settlements, primarily Metulla and Kiryat Shmona, along with nearby communities in the northern Galilee Panhandle, suffered bombing and direct damage from shelling. These areas are struggling to return to activity because many residents have evacuated or fled, and those who remain have found alternative employment.

The reopening process, which may take a month or two, largely depends on the return of evacuated employees who are crucial for the recovery of the hospitality industry.

The hotels in the evacuated area, such as Kfar Giladi Hotel, are still closed by military orders and are awaiting approval to open but have no set date. There are some that were damaged and shut down, the most notable being the Metulla Metaylim Hotel, which suffered a direct hit. The remaining Metaylim chain hotels will return at the end of January. For those eager to travel now, some hotels are already open, such as Nofey Gonen.

The Pastoral Hotel in Kfar Blum is set to reopen on January 15 after being closed since the start of the war. It was recently slightly damaged by a direct hit. During this time, the hotel renovated its halls and 20 rooms, and preparations for reopening included an extensive cleanup after a year of closure.

CEO Danit Bitan says they maintained contact with evacuated workers, visiting them across the country, and held an event at the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv for guests who missed them. There is great optimism here, and the hotel, known for its cultural events, is ready to return to activity with a full artistic program, including musical weekends. THE PASTORAL Hotel in Kfar Blum (credit: TALY SHARON)

Safed and the Sea of Galilee area

Many hotels in the Safed and Sea of Galilee area have been accommodating displaced persons during the war and are now transitioning back to serving the general public, which poses significant challenges and will require time.

The Ein Gev Holiday Resort exemplifies these difficulties. CEO Haim Statiahu notes that while they welcomed evacuees warmly, there is uncertainty about how long they will remain. Currently, their expected stay extends until December 31, but this may be prolonged without a clear end date.

Additionally, the hotel has experienced considerable wear and tear due to prolonged occupancy, necessitating refurbishments, particularly for furniture and accessories. Consequently, they plan to open bookings only for the summer starting July 1, with hopes of readiness by then.

The good news is that many hotels that had been completely closed are now quickly reopening. The new Canaan Hotel in Safed, part of the Fattal Limited Edition collection, will reopen on December 22 after closing just one month into operation. The David’s Harp Hotel, which recently shut down due to low demand, has also resumed operations.

Several B&Bs around Safed and Rosh Pina are welcoming guests again, including the nostalgic Villa Tehila B&B in Rosh Pina. Additionally, many hotels around the Sea of Galilee are now open, including Galei Kinneret, Lake House, Vered Hagalil, Leonardo, Magdala, and more. THE CANAAN HOTEL IN SAFED (credit: (Photo: Aya Ben Azri))

The Golan Heights

The Golan Heights is notable for its impressive recovery and rapid reopening to the public. Despite a minor setback due to the war in Syria, virtually all tourism businesses in the Golan, including restaurants, wineries, and attractions, have reopened to the general public.

The area is particularly beautiful this time of year, with foliage at its peak and the hope for snow on the horizon as winter approaches. Everything feels quiet and pastoral, with the only exception being the Hermon site, which remains closed for now.

Ori Kallner, head of the Golan Regional Council, says, “After a challenging period, the Golan has returned to full normality. The hotels, food businesses, and tourist sites in the Golan are open and waiting to host visitors again.”

He adds, “Our preparations include not only a return to full activity but also strengthening the local economy and restoring infrastructure, with the aim of ensuring that the Golan continues to be a leading tourist destination in Israel. We invite you to return and fall in love with the Golan all over again – with the views, the energy, and the warm hospitality that await you.”

Among the many accommodation sites awaiting guests are Ortal, Ein Zivan, Merom Golan, Elrom, and the hotels and B&Bs in the Druze villages in the northern Golan. In the southern part, there is glamping at Bai Gali, the Mitzpe Hashalom country lodge in Kfar Haruv, and more. The highlight of the winter is the Hamat Gader resort and its Spa Village suite hotel, which will have a grand opening on December 16.

Western Galilee

The Western Galilee is quickly coming to life. The villages of Mele’a, Ma’alot-Tarshiha, and Fassuta are inviting the public to Christmas events, featuring festive decorations and Christmas markets from December 18 to 22.

The historical resort Chateau du Roi, located in a 12th-century Crusader fortress, is open with nine rooms and suites available; its restaurant will begin service on December 19. Many B&Bs throughout the area have already opened their doors. However, not all establishments are reopening; some hotels took the opportunity during the wartime period to undergo renovations and are not yet ready, such as the Hacienda Hotel, which will remain closed until spring.

In Acre and Nahariya, most hotels and B&Bs are open. A significant number of smaller accommodations continued to operate and provide services during this period, despite the challenges posed by the war.

The Akotika Boutique Hotel in Old Acre remained open throughout the conflict, primarily hosting security personnel, who receive a 50% discount. During this time, Akotika outdid itself by launching a new kosher restaurant on its rooftop. The hotel also opened a new suite just before the war started and is offering discounts of 30% to the general public.

Additionally, the Casa, Nea, and Shtarkman Hotels are open, as is Beit Elfarasha, a cultural bridge offering two suites and cooking workshops focused on Arab cuisine.

As northern Israel begins to reopen its hotels and welcome visitors after the ceasefire, there is a renewed sense of hope that this step will pave the way for recovery and revitalization in the region, fostering resilience with our travel there to support the local communities.