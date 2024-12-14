Israel initiates talks with Syrian citizens to locate burial site of Eli Cohen - report

Israel initiated talks with Syrian citizens as well as various countries to locate the burial site of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Saturday, citing diplomatic sources.

Eli Cohen was the Mossad spy who, under the guise of a Syrian businessman, infiltrated the Syrian army. Cohen transferred information to Israel between the years 1961-1965. He was subsequently captured and executed by hanging in Damascus in May 1965.

Syria refused to return Cohen's body to his family in Israel, and his body was allegedly buried multiple times to prevent Israel from finding and returning his remains.

Israel attempting to locate other missing Israelis

Additionally, Israel is trying to establish connections with individuals who operated in Syria alongside Palestinian terror groups regarding missing IDF soldiers from the Battle of Sultan Yacoub during the First Lebanon War, Zvi Feldman and Yehuda Katz, Al-Akhbar noted.

According to Al-Akhbar, Israel is also interested in the file of Jewish antiquities in Syria, noting that half of the Jewish sites in Syria have been destroyed. Syria hangs Eli Cohen (credit: ARCHIVE)

Antiquities include a collection of ancient Torah scrolls and other artifacts that have disappeared, some of which turned up in Turkey, Al-Akhbar said.