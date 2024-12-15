Police seize Lebanese hashish in Israel's North amounting to thousands of shekels

Police seized some 7.3 kg. of Lebanese hashish in Israel's Upper Galilee area, amounting to the sum of NIS 378,000.

At this stage, no suspects have been arrested, and the police refrained from making any accusations.

Given the recent events on the northern border, there is a possibility that the smugglers may be IDF soldiers.

Amal Aazam, a police officer at the Safed police station, said that the operation came as a result of intelligence information, with police "continuing investigative efforts to identify suspects involved in the smuggling."

Lebanese hashish is considered high-quality and in demand on the Israeli market, and the seized product was labeled with stickers bearing the brand name "Gold Lebanese." An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police stated that in recent years, the quantities of hashish smuggled into Israel from Lebanon have decreased significantly, making it a rarity.

Smuggling ceases almost entirely

Since the start of the war, and especially following the IDF's ground incursion into Lebanon, smuggling has almost entirely ceased.

It appears that the high demand has motivated those attempting to import Lebanese hashish into Israel.