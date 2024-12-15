Second time in weeks: Gas tanker overturns in West Bank

A gas tanker containing 25 tons of gas overturned near the city of Ariel in the West Bank, Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority said on Sunday.

This is the second time in recent weeks that such an incident has occurred in the West Bank.

The Fire and Rescue Authority said its firefighters were at the scene and were monitoring the gas levels in the area as a result.

"Firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station were dispatched within the past hour to a traffic accident involving a truck carrying gas that overturned," firefighter Hadi Abu Zalaf said.

He recounted their actions upon arrival at the scene. "We began questioning the truck driver, who had exited the vehicle independently after the accident. The driver reported that the truck was carrying 25 tons of gas. View of the gas tanker that overturned in the West Bank. December 15, 2024. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES- JUDEA AND SAMARIA DIVISION)

Firefighters operate to rule out gas leaks

"At the same time, firefighters worked to secure the scene, deploy water lines, and monitor the area to check gas levels in the air and rule out any gas leaks from the truck," he added.

"In the coming hours, gas will be extracted from the truck, and we will remain on-site to ensure no leaks occur and to address any potential scenarios," the firefighter added.

Police later said that Route 505 from the Ariel Junction to the Tapuah Junction was closed on both sides.