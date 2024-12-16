Restoring Israel’s forests and its spirit

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) is dedicating extensive resources to restoring and renewing Israel’s forests and plant life, particularly following the severe damage sustained by the ecosystems in the northern and southern regions during the war. Noah Tal, Director of KKL-JNF’s Planning Division, emphasizes that forests are more than just a natural resource—they are essential for the physical and emotional healing of Israeli society.

“Our roots here—both physical and social—are deeply connected to the roots of the forest,” Tal explains. Israel’s forests, which are public asset and accessible free of charge 24/7, play a central role in community resilience and our recovery as a society. Studies show that being in a forest lowers blood pressure, reduces blood sugar levels, and even decreases the risk of heart disease. Mentally, forests help alleviate depression and improve concentration.” Credit: Yaakov Shkolnik - KKL-JNF Photo Archive

In recent years, KKL-JNF has led innovative projects that highlight the forests’ unique contributions. For instance, a program for at-risk youth offers a supportive framework for teenagers who have dropped out of formal education. just one example of how KKL-JNF’s programs support children with diverse needs, helping them thrive in natural environments. “The program addresses depression, builds self-esteem, and fosters personal initiative—all within the forest,” Tal notes. She adds that this approach has even aided youth with physical injuries in their recovery journey.

“The forests are Israel’s most apolitical space—a free, quiet, and clean environment that fosters social connections, personal recovery, and improved quality of life,” Tal emphasizes. She highlights the crucial role of KKL-JNF’s friends worldwide in maintaining these natural sanctuaries for public access. Tal also shares a personal story of how the forests’ healing power transformed her own family. “My husband, who was injured during the war, underwent physical and mental rehabilitation in the forest. Instead of confined treatment rooms, we walked hiking trails and used picnic areas. In just four months, he returned to active duty.”

One of the major challenges, according to Tal, is preserving forests severely impacted by war. “The damage poses a dual threat. First, there’s the direct harm, such as fires and destruction of leisure and recreation infrastructure. Second, there’s the risk that damaged areas will be repurposed for non-forest uses,” she explains. To counter this, KKL-JNF is working on rapid and extensive restoration efforts, while also developing recreational and visitor infrastructures—an undertaking that will require significant time and resources.

Through these efforts, KKL-JNF is not only restoring Israel’s forests but also nurturing the spirit and resilience of its people.

