News isn't just protests and Knesset shenanigans; it's the everyday things, too

This week’s Torah portion, Vayeishev, features the famous story of Joseph and his brothers. Why didn’t the brothers speak to Joseph? Why didn’t they tell him what was bothering them? Joseph has his dreams and wears a coat of many colors, and his brothers are jealous of him: “And they hated him, and they could not speak with him peacefully.”

How did they get into such a mess? Some commentators claim that the siblings’ feud, with its severe outcome, resulted from their silence and distance from each other. There are occasions when it is acceptable to sweep certain small issues under the carpet and not deal with them. Still, when there is an increasingly serious dispute and the two sides are moving apart, there is no reason to suffer in silence. It is best to speak frankly. Both sides should air their grievances in order to ensure that a blanket of silence does not cover the problem.

The same holds true for the different sectors and tribes within the Jewish people, relationships between siblings, and also between husband and wife. It is no coincidence that in his words of wisdom in Ecclesiastes, King Solomon teaches us “a time to speak,” followed by “a time to love.”

I’d like to draw attention to this column’s tagline, which promises a “glimpse into the Israel you won’t read about in the news.” That’s a point that I feel deserves more emphasis. It seems that for most of today’s news providers, nothing short of a rowdy demonstration, a fight on Twitter, or a sharp exchange in the Knesset is considered newsworthy. Yet, I am seeing, daily, so many events demonstrating unity throughout the Jewish world! Here is a short roundup from the week or so:

Embracing Judaism

Yet another emotional brit milah ceremony was held last week in the Ukraine for two Jewish men, aged 70 and 30. Apparently, over 1,000 Jews in Ukraine and Russia have recently become aroused to embrace their Jewish heritage and have accordingly undergone a brit milah as adults (because their parents felt it was too risky during the Communist era). It just goes to show you: It’s never too late! The Bar Mitzvah celebrations in Or Akiva (credit: Courtesy Of Meir Panim)

In a similar spirit, many reservists here in Israel have decided to celebrate their bar mitzvahs. More and more videos have been circulating on social media of men who were not called up to the Torah at age 13, and now, because of the war and their confrontation with evil, they want to reconnect to their roots. Their friends are organizing bar mitzvah celebrations for them, complete with the throwing of candies and a festive meal.

Massive prayer gatherings are taking place almost every day. A family will inaugurate a new Torah scroll in memory of a war hero, and the entire city will celebrate together with them. This past week, popular Israeli singer Yishai Lapidot initiated a Torah scroll inauguration ceremony in Petah Tikva in memory of Miron Gersh, an only child, who fell in battle in Gaza. Hundreds of people from all sectors of society came to dance with the Torah and with Miron’s parents. Many memorable events have been hosted by the synagogue in Kibbutz Be’eri, the symbol of the October 7 massacre.

Last week, Avida Bachar, head of the kibbutz’s agriculture department, spoke at a memorial service for his friend, Yossi Sharabi, whose body is still being held in Gaza. Avida, who lost his wife and son on Simchat Torah, gave a moving eulogy, which went viral, calling on people to put their families before their careers.

Far from Be’eri, another video was filmed, showing Rabbi Daniel Alter of the Pnei Menachem community crying at the graves of the tzaddikim in Europe and pleading for the return of the hostages. So many Israelis watched this Hasidic rabbi crying and cried along with him.

A great deal has been written about the trauma experienced by the survivors of the Nova festival and of the importance of providing them with the support they need. But what you may not have read is that hundreds of survivors have been participating in Shabbat and holiday celebrations arranged by the Kesher Yehudi organization. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

They call their community “From Nova to Jerusalem,” and many young people have joined them as part of their rehabilitation process. Having spent several Shabbatot with them, I can say that they are creating a new language of rebirth and renewal.

You can get a sense that something special is happening among today’s youth from the posts of Yagel Yaakov, the boy from Kibbutz Nir Or who was released from captivity in Gaza. Yagel announced that he is keeping Shabbat and will no longer be available on social media on this holy day. He posted a video of himself writing a letter in a Torah scroll and also said that he has begun to wear tzitzit, the fringed ritual garment. In his latest video, he exclaims: “You don’t have to be religious to be Jewish!”

The individuals involved in the above stories don’t have spokespeople, nor do they represent any organizations; it is simply the situation on the ground. How ridiculous to present Judaism as a divisive force rather than the precious thread binding us together!

