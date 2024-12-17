Syrian Druze offered Israel help in war, former minister says

Druze living in Syria have offered Israel help in its war in the Gaza Strip, former communication minister and Likud MK Ayoub Kara told Radio 103FM on Monday.

"There was a delegation from the Druze villages in Syria that met with senior officials in our government, and they raised this issue - not just now, but also seven months ago. They were willing to help the State of Israel," Kara noted.

The former minister denied that he called for the annexation of southern Syria to Israel.

"I said that the Druze in southern Syria is a security buffer," he explained, adding that it was considered as such also by the leaders of the Jewish State as early as the War of Independence.

He further added that the options available to Israel are to exert pressure on the influential countries shaping Syria, with the aim of establishing an autonomy that is an ally of Israel—under Syrian frameworks.

CLOUDS OVER a village on the Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)

Preventing terrorism in Israel

According to Kara, this would prevent terrorist elements from approaching Israel.

He noted that an additional option would be for Israel "to absorb the residents from the area currently controlled by the army in the Golan Heights, so they can integrate with the Golan residents themselves."