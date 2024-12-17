'Ease the burden': IDF Chief of Staff announces formation of five new reservist brigades

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi decided to establish five new reserve brigades following an operational review, the military announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The reserve brigades, known as the "David Brigades," will carry out defensive missions along various borders.

The IDF announced that the five brigades, called Negev ("Negba), Shfela ("Yonatan"), Emekim ("Yizraeli"), Jerusalem ("Ari"), and Galilee-Golan, will provide an optimal response to emerging events.

"In this war, we have learned that the IDF needs to be larger, broader, and prepared for difficult situations and prolonged wars," Halevi said.

"We are establishing new reserve brigades over these months, made up mostly of volunteers beyond the exemption age, who have shown their readiness to answer the call of the hour and say, 'We are returning to serve,' returning to the reserves."

"This way, we will be able to ease the burden on the existing reserves. I salute the reservists who are handling this with great quality and honor."

IDF bringing experience, professionalism, knowledge of reservists to the front

The brigades will be composed of combat reservists between the age of 38-58, and will rely on volunteers with experience, professionalism, and knowledge they acquired both in military service and civilian life, the IDF noted.

In the coming months, reservists will be trained at the Ground Forces Training Center, including a refresher course for combat skills, combat drills in urban environments, specialized training for commanders, and exercises to maintain readiness, the military said.