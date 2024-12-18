European Broadcasting chairman: KAN privatization will harm country’s democratic foundations

The European Broadcasting Union chairman expressed in a letter on Wednesday “deep concern regarding the proposed legislation to privatize Israel’s public service broadcaster or reduce its budget.”

According to the chairman, Noel Curran, “Such a move would not only jeopardize Israel’s media landscape but could also have significant ramifications for the country’s democratic foundations and international reputation.”

The letter was addressed to Knesset Economics Chairman MK David Bitan, who hosted on Wednesday morning a contentious debate over Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s attempt to privatize parts of Israel’s Public Broadcasting Corporation, known as Kan.

According to Curran, “Public service media play an indispensable role in fostering societies, ensuring citizens have access to accurate, timely, and objective news and information. Across Europe, PSM [public service media] organizations are viewed as cornerstones of democracy, providing platforms for diverse voices, cultural expression, and national cohesion.”

"The investments made in Kan's journalism and its independence are not only important nationally. They are projected onto the international stage through the EBU's News Exchange network and seen right across Europe. No other media outlet in Israel can or, without EBU membership, will be able to access that international network," Curran wrote.

“Shutting down the IPBC [Kan], taking control or reducing its budget, would signal a departure from the standards upheld by democratic nations worldwide and risk eroding not only domestic confidence but also international credibility,” Curran wrote.

“The Israeli public broadcaster has been a Member of the EBU since 1957. Its membership of the EBU provides Israelis with significant benefits, including a role in key international events such as the Eurovision Song Contest – the best performing TV show in Israel last year - and access to major sports rights, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, ensuring free-to-air coverage for all Israelis. Kan’s active participation in the international creative industry has showcased Israel’s talent, culture, and innovation to the world,” Curran wrote.

“Privatizing the IPBC would jeopardize this relationship and almost certainly lead to Kan’s exclusion from our Union, diminishing the nation’s role in key events and restricting Israeli citizens access to such content,” Curran wrote.

“As we have highlighted, EBU membership also means that Kan is a member of our international News Exchange. Kan’s coverage of events such as the shocking October 7th attacks were the most widely distributed and viewed news footage around Europe at that time, through the News Exchange. Weakening or dismantling this institution could lead to a vacuum in reliable news dissemination, both domestically and internationally,” Curran wrote.

'Pillars of democracy'

"The EBU urges you to carefully consider the broader implications of privatizing the IPBC or reducing its funding and its ability to operate sustainably and independently. Public service broadcasters are more than media outlets; they are pillars of democracy, culture, and societal cohesion. Dismantling or privatising a public service broadcasting institution is a huge step – almost unprecedented in European media history. It is not an action that will go unnoticed. The potential loss of Kan would weaken the range of news, free to air sports, local programming, including quality children's programmes, and much more available to Israeli citizens and will have inevitable consequences on international perceptions of Israel.

“We are ready to engage in dialogue and provide any support necessary to safeguard the future of public service media in Israel,” Curran concluded.