25 and still in Gaza: Family, protesters mark Matan Zangauker's birthday in Hamas captivity

The family of Matan Zangauker marked his 25th birthday on Wednesday, his second in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds gathered at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv’s Kirya military headquarters, blocking traffic and demanding the release of hostages abducted on October 7. Protesters chanted the captives’ names and held signs reading, “Enough with the abandonment,” “We are all Einav,” and “Matan, your mother is here, and so are we until you return.”

Einav Zangauker, Matan's mother, made a heartfelt plea: “Let’s make one wish—that Matan Zangauker will be the last hostage to mark a birthday in captivity. We won’t leave anyone behind.” The protest concluded with yellow balloons released into the sky in honor of Matan’s birthday.

Ilana Gritzwoski, a former hostage and Zangauker’s girlfriend, addressed Matan directly: “My beautiful curls, today you are 25. This is the second year you are far from me. Our room is empty, the hug is absent, and the life we built together is hanging by a thread. There’s no celebration, no cake, no candles to blow out together.” She also denounced government inaction: “The government betrayed us. It abandoned us on October 7 and continues to abandon us today. But we, the people, will bring you back alive. I love you always.”

Natali Zangauker, Matan’s sister, broke into tears as she described her brother’s absence: “My big brother is being held captive in Gaza. Now it’s my turn to do everything I can to keep him safe, to bring him back to us. A little sister shouldn’t have to fight for her brother’s life. Matan, you don’t deserve to be there for so long. I love you and miss visiting you in Nir Oz and spending weekends with you." Demonstrators protest and clash with police during a protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem, December 14, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"I miss cooking for you, your music, and even how you hated taking pictures with me. I want everything back. I want you back." Struggling to continue, Natali was embraced by her mother, Einav, as the crowd chanted, “You are not alone—we are with you.” Composing herself, she added: “The prime minister I admired during the elections betrayed us. How can we be abandoned for so long and incited against? Matan, I promise we will bring you back.”

Speaking to the crowd, Yifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, said: “We never imagined we would have to fight for what should be obvious. There is only one person who doesn’t want to bring them home. He constantly prioritizes his coalition over our loved ones. I whispered in Einav’s ear when I brought her a cake that Ofir and Matan would still eat from it when they returned. This won’t help anyone.”

Matan's sign of life

Matan Zangauker was abducted during Hamas’s October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with Gritzwoski, who was released in the first hostage exchange deal. A video released by Hamas last week provided the first proof of life since July. In the video, Matan addressed his mother: “Mom, I watch you, and I hear about you a lot. I understand the things you are doing. I am very glad to hear you are okay. I hope to see you again soon, that we will meet soon. I hope to sit with you again at the table, eat with you, talk with you, and drink with you.”

In solidarity, students from 200 schools walked out of their classes across Israel, demanding an immediate hostage deal. At a demonstration in Kfar Hayarok, Einav Zangauker reiterated her wish: “Let’s hope Matan is the last hostage to celebrate a birthday in captivity.” She thanked the teenagers for their support: “You are amazing people who strengthen us, the families, everywhere. Thank you for who you are for us. We will not stop fighting for any hostage.”