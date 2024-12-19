External officer to investigate allegations against Paratroopers cmdr., IDF says

Reserve officers complained against Paratroopers Brigade Commander, Colonel Ami Biton, in a letter published on Wednesday, alleging severe unethical behavior on his part, as well as claiming he had endangered soldiers.

The IDF responded to the publication and confirmed that an external officer had been appointed to investigate the allegations against the paratrooper commander.

"These are allegations that were received several months ago and were previously investigated, but in light of their recurrence, they are being reexamined now," the IDF stated.

"The Central Command Chief appointed an external officer with the rank of Brigadier-General to investigate the claims with their authors and present his conclusions promptly. Col. Ami Biton has been leading the Paratroopers Brigade over the past year through the war, achieving significant successes across all theaters of combat." IDF's 55th Paratroopers Reserve Brigade operating inside Khan Yunis on December 28, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Parents voice concerns

At the beginning of the war, parents of regular-service paratroopers voiced their concern to brigade commanders, stating their children had not been given a break for about three months, while other brigades had received at least one break during that period.

They also addressed their children's testimonies, stating that they did not remove their boots throughout the entire ground maneuver, lasting more than a month, and were not given time to shower for nearly a month.