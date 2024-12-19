A chance of one in 10,000: Triplets born in Holon's Wolfson Medical Center

Six weeks into pregnancy, an Israeli couple were shocked to discover that they were carrying triplets, as reported by Walla on Wednesday afternoon.

Rishon Letzion residents Lipaz and Liav Barbi didn’t imagine they would wind up with triplets. “In the sixth week of pregnancy, I went to check my pulse at the gynecologist, and we saw on the ultrasound there were three,” Lipaz told Walla. “I was just shocked.”

Wolfson’s team

They sought assistance from the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, and despite the challenges of a triplet pregnancy, they “felt surrounded from all directions.” High-risk pregnancy specialist Dr. Laura Guzzi told Walla, “While the chance of a multiple pregnancy is about 39%, the chance of spontaneously giving birth to triplets is one in ten thousand pregnancies.”

Baby (Illustrative) (credit: Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)

The Barbi triplets, all boys, were delivered through Caesarean section at the Wolfson Medical Center. Lipaz described the experience, saying, “The team … was so humane and professional and calmed me down … I thank the team from the bottom of my heart.”