IDF publishes new footage detailing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

The IDF published new footage of its strike on Houthi terror targets in Yemen carried out in the early hours of Thursday.

The military noted that jets flew 2,000 kilometers and used over 60 bombs to strike Houthi targets, which included oil and fuel tanks, eight tugboats, and two power plants.

"The Houthi terror regime has carried out repeated attacks against the State of Israel, launching unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory, most of which were successfully intercepted," the military's statement read.

"The Houthi terror regime has been operating over the past year under Iranian direction and funding, in collaboration with Iraqi militias, to harm Israel, destabilize regional order, and disrupt global maritime freedom," the IDF added.

Netanyahu addresses strike

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Israel's strike, asserting, "They learn and will learn the hard way that whoever harms Israel pays for it a heavy price."

IAF jets refuel during strike on Houthi terror targets in Yemen. December 19, 2024. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The US was notified of Israel's intent to carry out the attacks, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

The strike was carried out via 14 aircraft, which targeted Yemen's coastal area and the capital of Sana'a.

Shir Perets, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Amichai Stein contributed to this report.