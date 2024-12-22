Job seekers in Israel drop to 165k in November amid post-war recovery

The number of job seekers in November was just under 165,000, marking the lowest total since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, the Employment Service has published.

This number represents a 0.5% drop from the previous month, the service reported, noting that this is even more significant when considering seasonal factors and amounts to around a 2.5% decrease.

Even so, the number of those registering with employment services in November was higher in 2024 than in the same month in all other years since 2009, except for 2020 (the coronavirus pandemic) and 2023 (the outbreak of the war), said the service.

When looking at the total number of job seekers and the number of those registering with employment services, it is possible to see that there is some recovery in the nation’s labor market but that it is still impacted by the war, the service said.

The ceasefire in the North has not yet had a measured impact on the number of job seekers, the service said, explaining that this was because it was signed at the end of November.

Ceasefire has garnered improvement

However, the beginning of the ceasefire’s impact was visible in some northern communities, where the number of job seekers has gone down more than average, the service said.

There were six job seekers for every five open jobs, the service said, explaining that this number is holding steady but represents a slight improvement from October.

The decrease in the number of job seekers was seen among middle-aged Israelis (35-54) and in the 55 and up age group. The number of younger job seekers increased slightly, the service said.

As education system workers returned, the number of female job seekers decreased, and the number of male job seekers increased slightly.

Among those seeking jobs, 55.6% are women and 44.4% are men, a slight change compared to October.

The decrease in the number of those seeking jobs was only among the non-haredi (non-Orthodox) Jewish population. In the haredi and Arab populations, the number of job seekers increased.

Looking at the socioeconomic status of job seekers, there was an increase in job seekers from low socioeconomic groups (1-3) and a decrease in job seekers among higher groups (4-10) to varying degrees.

“Over the past year, the Israeli labor market has demonstrated remarkable resilience, enabling it to adapt to an emergency routine and consistently reduce the number of job seekers,” said Employment Service Director-General Inbal Mashash.

“While the November data indicates that the ceasefire has yet to show a significant impact, as it only took effect at the end of the month, there are indications that its growing influence will be seen next month,” she added.

“However, let us not be mistaken; much work lies ahead in strengthening the northern labor market, and the Employment Service is already working vigorously on this front. I urge job seekers from northern communities to contact us today and join the many who are already receiving our support on their path to entering the workforce.”

