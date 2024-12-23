US-Israeli real estate mogul brothers will remain in custody following charges

Israeli-American real estate mogul twins Alon and Oren Alexander will remain in custody following their initial court appearance in Miami on Friday, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The twins, 37, and their older brother Tal Alexander, 38, were indicted last week for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. The elder Alexander faced an additional charge for sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

According to the AP, the judge ruled that the brothers would remain in custody, following arguments from federal prosecutors that they were a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Rejected proposal

Last week, another judge in Miami rejected a $115 million bail package proposed by the older Alexander brother that would have allowed all three men to be released pending trial in New York City, the AP reported.

During the alleged 2010-2021 sexual predation campaign, the ultra-luxury real estate agents and other men would identify targets that they found attractive to invite to parties, social events, and domestic and international trips through dating applications and social media. Oren Alexander, 37, left, and his twin brother, Alon, right, attend their bond hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami, Fla. (credit: Matias J. Ocner/Pool )

“The charges outlined in this indictment reflect some of the most heinous and dehumanizing crimes of sexual exploitation that our NYPD detectives investigate,” New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.

Following the brothers' arrest, law enforcement appealed to more victims and witnesses to step forward

“Our investigation is far from over,” said US Attorney Damian Williams. “If you have been a victim of the alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander, or Tal Alexander – or if you know anything about their alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward.”