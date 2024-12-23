Denise Bar-Aharon: A significant ray of light in the lives of critically ill children in Israel

When and why did you establish Make-A-Wish Israel?

In 1996, my husband and I, Avi Bar-Aharon, founded Make-A-Wish Israel in loving memory of my brother David Spero, who died of cancer. Several years after David's passing, Avi's brother Dori also passed away of the same horrible disease.

In the past 29 years, in our brothers’ honor, we are committed to granting transformational wishes to every critically ill child in Israel. Make-A-Wish Israel is part of an international nonprofit organization that is active in 50 countries.

Its sole purpose is to fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 3 - 18 who suffer from critical illnesses and go through very difficult treatments, in some cases years of hospitalization, with a future of uncertainty. Critical illnesses range from cancer, heart disease, and transplants to multi-system physical trauma, which opened the door to many sick children after October 7.

In 2015, a published scientific research study, proved what Make-A-Wish already knew: that wishes actually improve a child’s overall health, both mentally and physically. It was the first study of its kind in the world, conducted by Prof. Anat Shoshani under the direction of Dr. Tal Ben Shahar of Reichman University. The study has been translated into seven languages and is used all over the world to show the power of a wish.

What is it like to work together as a married couple?

Avi and I have always worked together; it is part of our DNA. Prior to my brother getting sick, we owned a multimillion-dollar export company representing the biggest names in the US fashion industry. We decided to dedicate the rest of our lives to realizing the dream of every eligible child in Israel. Eitan Fink. (Credit: Eitan's family)

The reason being that we both believe "We are all born to fulfill our dreams and wishes and sick children, don’t always have the luxury of time". That is where we come in - to make sure that every child can realize his or her dreams.

What was the one wish that stood out for you over the years?

When I met Eitan Fink, who was 17 at the time, he said that his entire world was watching the news. While his friends were out playing, he was glued to the news channels. If he missed a segment, he made sure his parents recorded it. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

So, when he was asked what his greatest wish was, it came as no surprise that he said he wanted to be a news reporter for a day and interview the President of the United States in the Oval Office. Who better to prepare him for this than Israeli newscaster Yonit Levi?

"I recall that day so clearly," says Denise Bar-Aharon. After leaving the Neve Ilan studio, Eitan said: "These people at the news desk are living a dream. There is nothing I would want more in my life than to work here one day." President Donald Trump welcomed him and his parents with open arms, and it gave Eitan the strength to continue to have hope and believe that nothing in life is impossible.

Eitan said, "The wish fulfilment gave me a lot of strength to continue to deal with the symptoms of my disease and in fact, recharged me. Every time I remember the wish, I am filled with joy and pride. I will never forget the peaceful feeling of my greatest wish being fulfilled. I felt like I was on top of the world and that nothing could stop my dreams and aspirations." Now, I am thrilled to report that for the past five years, Eitan has been working at Neve Ilan’s NEWS12, where he is in charge of their social media. Dreams do come true!

How did October 7 affect the foundation?

Make-A-Wish took a very hard blow, especially after coming out of COVID-19 and feeling some stability. Many of our wish children were from the South and were suddenly faced what we call ‘a double battle.’ It was a battle for their young lives, while now living in a war and trying to get to treatments, displaced from their homes, and in most cases having one of their parents in the reserves.

One of our wish children, Rotem Kalderon, received his wish a year prior to the atrocities of October 7. Five of his family members were abducted on October 7 and taken to Gaza. His brother and sister were released, while his cousin and American grandmother were killed. His father, Ofer Kalderon, still remains in Gaza.

The Shared Appeal

One of the things I am most proud of is what we call 'The Shared Appeal.' Working with Jewish, Christian, and evangelical communities in partnership with other Make-A-Wish chapters in the world and in the US. Just two weeks ago, we heard about this beautiful project at the Miami Summit Gala dinner, where Eugene Frenkel, Chairman of the board of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, spoke about the beauty of giving to where you love and where you live.

Our first TV Telethon on Keshet 12

This Hanukkah, Make-A-Wish Israel will be having its first TV telethon during prime time on Keshet 12 called "The Next Dream." This will give the entire country an opportunity to take part in granting magical wishes. The Telethon aims to raise awareness and funds to grant many more transformational wishes to Israeli children battling critical illnesses.

To donate prior to the Telethon so that we reach our goal of granting a thousand wishes, we invite people to adopt a wish, or part of a wish. Any amount is welcome.

