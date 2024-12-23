IDF withdrawal from Lebanon could be slower than expected, Israeli officials say

The IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon could be carried out in a slower pace than expected due to the Lebanese military’s slow deployment in the area, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The officials explained that the slow deployment raises the question of how Israel should act on day 60 of the ceasefire along the northern border.

“The Lebanese army is deploying in southern Lebanon – but at a much slower pace than agreed. And the question is: what to do on day 60,” the officials said.

Lebanon ceasefire

On November 27, at 4:00 a.m., a ceasefire was signed between Israel and Hezbollah, and a 60-day test period began – after which the ceasefire will become permanent.

The agreement stipulated that during those 60 days, the Lebanese army would deploy in southern Lebanon, operate against Hezbollah - and ultimately lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 29, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Officials informed The Post that both the political and defense echelons have held discussions on Israel’s course of action if the Lebanese Armed Forces are not fully deployed in all of south Lebanon by the end of the 60-day ceasefire test period.

Discussions were also held on whether Israel should completely withdraw from southern Lebanon, even in a situation where the deployment has not been completed.

A senior US official told reporters on the day the agreement was ratified in Beirut and Jerusalem that "we believe that by the 50th day, the deployment of the Lebanese army will be complete, and Israel will be able to withdraw from the area."

However, as mentioned, Israeli officials say that though the Lebanese military has been deploying in the area and there are already signs of activity against Hezbollah, the pace of activity is slower than agreed.