Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident on charges of spying for Iran

The Jerusalem District Court filed an indictment last week against Jerusalem resident Erdler Amoyal on charges of providing information to the enemy and contact with a foreign agent.

Erdler is suspected of having carried out various tasks for an Iranian agent, including documenting sites in Israel and attempting to acquire weapons. In return, he received payment in digital currencies. The prosecution is requesting that he be held in custody until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

According to the indictment, in recent months, Amoyal communicated via Telegram with an Iranian agent who identified himself using fake usernames.

Amoyal allegedly carried out a series of tasks for the agent, including photographing buildings, infrastructure, and residential areas in Jerusalem and other locations, as well as attempting to gather information regarding the identities of residents in various buildings.

Amoyal's actions for Iran

The indictment also charges Amoyal with spray-painting graffiti in public places, using messages aimed at undermining public security and harming the sense of national solidarity.

According to the indictment, Amoyal also conducted online searches on purchasing weapons, silencers, and materials for manufacturing explosives, for which he gathered information on critical infrastructure, documented the light rail in Jerusalem, and attempted to assess the feasibility of disabling the system.

In return, the Iranian agent paid Amoyal in digital currencies, some of which the suspect converted into cash amounting to approximately NIS 7,900.