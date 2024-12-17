Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) apprehended a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem on suspicion that he had carried out missions for Iran in exchange for monetary rewards, the police announced on Tuesday.
Police, Shin Bet arrest Jerusalem resident suspected to be working for Iran
By REUTERS12/17/2024 09:27 AM
