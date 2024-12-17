Jerusalem Post
Police, Shin Bet arrest Jerusalem resident suspected to be working for Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) apprehended a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem on suspicion that he had carried out missions for Iran in exchange for monetary rewards, the police announced on Tuesday. 

Aim of 'Feldstein Bill' to release suspected NCO, says MK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 12:39 PM
Minneapolis synagogue vandalized with Nazi swastikas
By MICHAEL STARR
12/17/2024 11:21 AM
IDF troops enter Naqoura in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 10:03 AM
Iran's president to visit Egypt for D-8 summit, ministry says
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 09:27 AM
IDF troops encircle structure in southern Gaza, heavy gunfire heard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 09:21 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Ramat Hasharon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 08:17 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 07:17 AM
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Port-Vila, Vanuatu, says USGS
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 04:21 AM
'I will not stop until every hostage is home,' Biden says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/17/2024 03:42 AM
At least 100,000 bodies in Syrian mass grave, US advocacy group head say
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 03:32 AM
Judge denies Trump's bid to throw out conviction over immunity ruling
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 02:07 AM
Trump picks George Glass as Japan ambassador
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 01:47 AM
Trump pick for health secretary RFK supports polio vaccination
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 01:16 AM
UN chief welcomes aid commitments by new Syrian authorities
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 01:11 AM
Russia, US warn each other about planned missile launches
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 12:47 AM