Netanyahu attacks Walla over viral 'Jerusalem Post' photo at trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought up the viral photo taken by Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem in his argument against Walla during his trial on Tuesday.

The image captured the moment in which the prime minister pointed toward someone in the audience at the King David Hotel press conference, with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel to his right. The shadow created by his finger formed a shadow above Merkel's lip that assimilated the mustache of Adolf Hitler.

Netanyahu's argument

In his Tuesday testimony, Netanyahu argued that the viral photo "didn't support me, it didn't support her."

Netanyahu also said the image put the Israeli government in a "bad situation," causing displeasure among diplomatic actors. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, as part of his testimony in his trial, December 24, 2024 (credit: MOTI MILROD/POOL)

Netanyahu's remarks came during the sixth day of his testimony for his public corruption trial being held at the Tel Aviv District Court.

Michael Starr and David Brinn contributed to this report.