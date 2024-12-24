'The Vatican was silent during the Holocaust, now it spreads modern blood libels’: MK Chikli

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli has accused the Vatican of spreading “modern blood libels” against Israel and condemned the Canadian and Australian governments for policies he claimed have emboldened a surge in global antisemitism.

Speaking in the Knesset on Tuesday to mark Jewish Diaspora Week, Chikli directed sharp criticism at Pope Francis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australia’s Labor government.

“It is deeply disheartening to see the Pope – leader of an institution that was silent during the Holocaust – now promoting modern blood libels against the Jewish state,” Chikli declared.

He specifically referenced Pope Francis’s claims that Israeli soldiers target Palestinian children, which Chikli described as “lies with no foundation in reality.” “The claim that Israel commits genocide is not just false – it is a blood libel of the worst kind,” he added.

Chikli also condemned the Pope’s participation in displays portraying Jesus as a Palestinian nationalist wrapped in a keffiyeh. “Jesus was born to a Jewish mother, lived as a Jew, and died as a Jew,” he said, emphasizing that the portrayal erases historical truth.

Historical roots

“This distortion of history is not just offensive – it is dangerous and fuels antisemitism.”

Drawing on Christian and Jewish history, Chikli reminded the Pope of Jesus’s biblical roots, linking them to Jewish identity.

“Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the city where Rachel, our matriarch, died while giving birth to Benjamin. He came from the lineage of King David, the Bethlehemite who became King of Israel, established Jerusalem as our capital, and whose son built the Temple,” Chikli explained.

He also highlighted the historical connection between the Jewish people and Judea, stating, "The term 'Jew' itself comes from Judah, the fourth son of Leah. Throughout history, there have been attempts to erase the link between the Jewish people and the land of Judah – most notably by Emperor Hadrian, who renamed Judea as 'Syria Palaestina.'"

Chikli expressed frustration at the Vatican’s apparent alignment with narratives that undermine Jewish history and sovereignty. “It was painful to see someone of the Pope’s stature participate in displays suggesting that Jesus was a Palestinian PLO supporter. This is not a simple misunderstanding – it is a betrayal of historical truth and moral leadership,” he said.

Criticism of Canada and Australia

Chikli did not limit his criticism to the Vatican. He also targeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australia’s Labor government, accusing both of enabling antisemitism through their rhetoric and policies.

“Justin Trudeau’s actions send a dangerous message to the world,” Chikli said, pointing out that Trudeau was the only G7 leader who did not visit Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

He argued that Trudeau’s stance, along with his government’s support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israel, emboldens those who spread antisemitic narratives.

The minister referenced a string of antisemitic incidents in Canada, including shootings targeting the Bais Chaya Mushka school in Toronto and Molotov cocktail attacks on synagogues in Montreal. “Jewish schools and synagogues in Canada are under siege,” Chikli stated.

Australia, he said, faces similar challenges. He highlighted incidents such as the arson of a synagogue in Melbourne and the burning of a stolen car in a Jewish neighborhood in Sydney. “Australia’s government has adopted anti-Israel policies that make life unsafe for Jewish families,” he said.

'The era of Jewish silence is over'

Chikli concluded his speech with a message of defiance and resilience. “The era when Jews stood silent in the face of blood libels is over. The era when Jews stood helpless as their blood was shed is over. Judea is no longer captive,” he declared.

He praised countries like Germany and the United States for taking decisive measures against antisemitism, including banning inflammatory slogans such as “From the river to the sea” and cutting funding to institutions that tolerate antisemitic behavior.

“It is our right and moral obligation to fight against the evil of Hamas’s Islamo-Nazism,” Chikli said. “Am Yisrael Chai – the people of Israel live.”