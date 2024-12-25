IDF destroys two 2-km. long Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza

The IDF discovered and destroyed two massive Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

Soldiers from the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division recently concluded an operation targeting terror infrastructure and underground tunnels in the southern and central areas of the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the Gaza Division’s engineering unit, in collaboration with fighters from the elite Yahalom Unit, uncovered and destroyed two offensive underground tunnels, each approximately two kilometers in length.

During the strikes, a terrorist cell attempting to plant an explosive device was neutralized. Anti-tank positions and terror infrastructure that posed a direct threat to the forces were also eliminated.

Separately, an IAF aircraft conducted a precision strike, guided by Military Intelligence and the Southern Command, targeting a Hamas terrorist in the al-Furqan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Precautions for civilians

“Prior to the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision weaponry, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence,” the IDF stated.

“The IDF remains committed to acting with strength and determination against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.