Halevi: Israel ready to strike Iran at 'any time, any place'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi stated that Israel was ready to strike Iran "at any time" during a Wednesday speech at the 189th IAF Pilots Course Graduation Ceremony.

During his speech, Halevi addressed the various operations that Israel has conducted against threats throughout Israel's multifront war.

Regarding the threats that Israel still faces, he addressed Iran and the entire Middle East.

"Let Iran, its proxies, and the entire Middle East know that anyone who attempts to undermine the stability and security of the State of Israel, the IDF, will stand firm against them."

He then specified that Israel is "ready to strike at any time and in any place."

"In the face of complex threats, we know we have personnel we can rely on – from high-quality planning and precise intelligence to advanced aircraft and the people sitting in the cockpit, operating and making critical decisions," he elaborated.

Halevi then saluted Israel's rescue teams and IDF troops for the various missions they undertook.

Probe on IDF is a 'duty to the fallen soldiers'

He also addressed the investigation into the IDF that has taken place since the October 7 Hamas attacks, noting that the probes were "a duty to the fallen soldiers and their families, to the families of the hostages, to the political echelon, to the public as a whole."

"The inquiries and examinations must be thorough and truthful," he said, adding that it was the "only way to improve and learn."

Halevi also noted that his speech took place before the first night of Hannukah, and he mentioned the history of the Jews to encourage the graduating pilots. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The Maccabees did not have an air force, but they had their roots and their spirit, and from them, we learned courage and strategy. A few moments ago, you were awarded your wings pins and officer ranks. Now, you join the generations of Israeli warriors."