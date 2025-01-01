Seeing green again: KKL-JNF faces a 30-40 year challenge of restoring forests damaged by Hezbollah

“When it comes to burned forests, people tend to imagine an immediate return to green landscapes, but the reality is far more complex,” says Gilad Ostrovsky, KKL-JNF’s chief forester and head of the forestry division.

Since the Swords of Iron War began on October 7, 2023, vast areas of open land and forests have been severely damaged, primarily by wildfires caused by daily rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon. In the north alone, 230,000 dunams (57,000 acres) have been devastated—25,000 (6,178 acres) of which are managed by KKL-JNF. This is a significant and devastating loss. KKL-JNF is dedicating extensive resources to rehabilitate the affected areas across the country, from north to south. However, the task ahead is long, demanding, and costly. KKL-JNF needs all the support it can get to carry out this vital mission.

“The process begins with an initial mapping of the area, where we assess the extent of the damage—not only to the trees but also to the soil infrastructure. Some fires cause minor damage, and the trees manage to recover, but there are areas that have been completely burned, where comprehensive restoration is required,” explains Ostrovsky. Israeli soldiers seen at a forest near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 1, 2024. (Credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

He highlights one of the main challenges: dealing with large, burned trees that remain standing but pose an immediate danger to the public. “We map trees that are at risk of collapsing, clear blocked roads, and remove physical hazards,” Ostrovsky explains. “The war in the north has also introduced a new challenge—clearing areas with potential unexploded ordnance or other remnants of conflict.”

According to Ostrovsky, removing burned trees is a complex process that requires time and patience. “We allow the area to go through at least one winter before we intervene,” he shares. “In such areas, there’s a high risk of soil erosion and flooding. If we rush in with heavy equipment, we could cause further damage. Many trees regenerate naturally after a year, so we wait to see which ones survive and which do not.” Birya Forest 2019 vs. 2024 (Credit: KKL-JNF PHOTO ARCHIVE)

One of KKL-JNF’s key principles is relying on natural regeneration wherever possible. “In Israel’s north, there is fertile soil and strong vegetation that can rehabilitate on its own,” Ostrovsky explains. “We intervene only in areas where natural regeneration is insufficient—either through new planting or seeding additional vegetation to strengthen the ecosystem.”

Beyond vegetation, Ostrovsky emphasizes the broader significance of forests in Israel. “A forest is not just a collection of trees,” he says. “It plays a crucial role in soil preservation, mitigating floods, improving air quality, and providing local cooling. We also see forests as a refuge for people, especially in times of crisis. They are spaces that bring peace to the soul and are an integral part of our national resilience.”

Forest restoration has its own timetable, Ostrovsky concludes. “It’s a process that takes a decade or even longer,” he explains. “The Carmel Forest, which burned 14 years ago, is still far from how it looked in the past. Restoring a forest after such damage is a task for the next generation, but we know the land will recover—and it will do it best when we work together with nature.”

