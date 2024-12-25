Women as slaves, children shown footage of Oct. 7: Israel to submit UN hostage abuse report - N12

Israel has drafted an official report to be submitted to the United Nations that details the abuse inflicted upon hostages who survived Hamas captivity, N12 news site reported on Wednesday.

The report specifically outlines the conditions of hostages released in the November 2023 deal, the Israeli media outlet noted.

N12 stated that the report includes extensive testimonies from released hostages who were deliberately separated from their family members who were also taken hostage on October 7.

Hostage women turned into slaves by terrorists, N12 reports

Children taken hostage were forced to watch videos of the October 7 massacre, hostages underwent surgeries without anesthesia or proper medication, others were forced to soil themselves, and female hostages were turned into slaves, N12 stated, citing the report.

According to the report, shortly prior to the hostages' release, Hamas increased food portions to create the impression that hostages were kept in good condition. N12 reported that children lost between 5-10 kg. in weight, while adults lost around 15 kg. A woman casts a shadow as she walks past a banner calling for the release of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Along with highlighting the abuse suffered by hostages in Hamas captivity, the report also outlined hostages' struggles after their release and return home.

The report noted that released hostages suffer from severe trauma, with many rarely leaving their homes, struggling to return to routines, and being afraid to sleep alone. Many still suffer from physical pain and released children struggle with food, either hoarding food or eating less.