Military Intelligence chief to present Katz with IDF Oct. 7 investigation

The head of IDF Military Intelligence, Major-General Shlomi Binder, is set to present the IDF General Staff's investigation into the October 7 massacre to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, Walla reported on Friday.

Walla also learned that the IDF intends to present two investigations on Friday.

One of them is an intelligence investigation into how Hamas prepared for the war, and it is expected to serve as evidence for understanding the failures of Military Intelligence.

A few days ago, the IDF presented the investigation into the murder of the hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Saroussi, and Uri Danino in Hamas captivity to their families.

The military operation that led to the discovery of the bodies of the six in a tunnel under Tel Sultan, Gaza, is called "The Nutcracker," and it also included the rescue of Farhan Kadi, a hostage who survived captivity. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Several important points emerged from the investigation, which has already been presented to Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Return of six dead hostages

The IDF referred to the incident as difficult and painful due to not being able to return the hostages. It also emphasized that there was no prior knowledge that the six were being held there.

According to the IDF, its military actions in Tel Sultan were sufficient. However, the military concluded that it was nevertheless likely that Israel's operational activity did lead the Hamas terrorists guarding the hostages to execute them.

IDF sources said that although the military had believed there might be hostages in the general area, at the time in late August when they were maneuvering in the area, the chances of hostages being there had dropped significantly.

Due to this, the IDF was being more careful with its operations, including by using special forces, so as not to endanger hostages.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.