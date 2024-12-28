IDF destroys 100-meter Radwan Force tunnel in southern Lebanon full of Hezbollah weapons

The IDF dismantled a 100-meter-long underground tunnel that hid the entrance to a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist hideout in southern Lebanon, the military confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The tunnel was discovered during operational activities by the 300th Brigade under the command of the 146th Division and was destroyed in cooperation with the engineering forces.

The IDF's 300th Brigade operates in southern Lebanon. December 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hezbollah weapons discovered

After the Yahalom United cleared the tunnel of explosives and other threats, the soldiers of the 300th Brigade discovered a trove of rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and observation systems.

In the Radwan command center, the soldiers located rocket launchers and a huge number of explosives, the military said.

A Hezbollah machine gun directed at Israel in southern Lebanon. December 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The equipment found in the tunnel was confiscated and destroyed.

An anti-tank missile stockpile and heavy machine gun positions aimed at IDF posts were also found in the vicinity of the tunnel.