IDF eliminates 14 Hamas terrorists, including six who invaded Israel on October 7

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed 14 Hamas terrorists, including six who took part in the October 7 massacre over the course of extensive operations in Jabalya, Gaza, the military announced on Sunday.

In coordinated operations conducted by the IDF and ISA, several Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre were neutralized in Jabalya and Beit Lahiya, Gaza. The 162nd Division, guided by intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, Shin Bet, and the Southern Command, spearheaded the targeted actions.

On November 27, 2024, the Givati Brigade executed a precision raid in the Jabalya area. The operation eliminated Hamas terrorist Mohammed Abd al-Hamid Salah, who had infiltrated Israeli territory and actively participated in the October 7 massacre. Two additional Hamas commanders were also neutralized during the operation.

A day earlier, on November 26, 2024, the brigade carried out an intelligence-led strike in Jabalya. This operation resulted in the elimination of several key Hamas figures, including Rasem Judeh, a company commander in the Jabalya area, Zaher Abd Rabbo Mohammed Shahab, and Ali Magad Ali Ramadan, all of whom were involved in the October 7 attacks. Two additional Hamas commanders were also eliminated in the strike. Additional names and photos of the terrorists eliminated by the 162nd Division, including six terrorists who participated in the October 7 Massacre. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Months of operations

Approximately a month ago, the Kfir Brigade neutralized Mohammed Hamouda, another Hamas operative involved in the October 7 massacre. Alongside him, five additional Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

In the statement, the IDF and ISA reaffirm their unwavering commitment to targeting all individuals involved in the brutal October 7 massacre. These operations underline Israel’s determination to dismantle terrorist networks and safeguard its citizens.