Israeli arrested for conducting espionage for foreign entities, spying on MK Gantz

Alexander Granovsky, a 29-year-old Israeli citizen from Petah Tikva, was arrested for conducting espionage and arson on behalf of foreign entities, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Monday.

In a joint investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Lahav 433’s National Crime Unit of the Israel Police, Granovsky was arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses.

Investigators revealed that Granovsky had been in contact with foreign terror operatives since November. Acting under their direction, he allegedly carried out several tasks with full awareness of their potential to harm Israel’s security. According to authorities, his actions were motivated by financial gain.

Granovsky is accused of setting fire to eight vehicles in various locations across Israel, leaving graffiti reading “Children of Ruhollah” at the scenes. He also allegedly photographed an infrastructure facility in central Israel and filmed the entrance to the neighborhood where former Defense Minister and Knesset Member Benny Gantz resides, sending the footage to his handlers.

Additionally, he reportedly provided personal details about an Israeli citizen, potentially aiding efforts to recruit the individual. Investigators claim that Granovsky purchased military uniforms with the intention of producing a video that depicted the uniforms being burned.

Further findings from the investigation suggest that Granovsky’s handlers explored acquiring firearms and grenades for potential attacks on homes. They also requested that he gather information on the residential addresses of Israeli government ministers and conduct arson attacks on police vehicles, buses, and trucks. While Granovsky refused these specific assignments, the breadth of the activities considered highlights the scope of his interactions with the operatives.

Prosecutors prepare indictment

A joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police confirmed: “Today, December 30, 2023, a prosecutor’s declaration has been filed against Granovsky, and an indictment will be submitted in the coming days to the Central District Court.”

The agencies warned of a troubling trend of recruitment attempts by hostile intelligence and terror organizations, urging Israeli citizens to exercise caution.

“We strongly caution Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign operatives or carrying out assignments on their behalf. We will pursue the harshest measures against anyone involved in such actions,” the statement read.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious approaches from unidentified individuals offering “work” or unusual tasks. Authorities emphasized that such vigilance is critical in countering attempts to undermine Israel’s security.