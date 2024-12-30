'I am the only one who warned about October 7': Ben Ari denies accusations of racism at hearing

On Monday, a hearing was held at the Kfar Saba Magistrate’s Court for the reading of the indictment against former Knesset member MK Michael Ben Ari, who was accused of publishing dozens of racist statements against Arab citizens of Israel between 2017 and 2023 in a total of 59 charges against him.

These statements were reportedly made during public speeches, media interviews, and on social media platforms where Ben Ari had tens of thousands of followers. During the hearing, Ben Ari denied the accusations and vowed to fight the charges in court.

According to the indictment, Ben Ari frequently characterized Israeli Arabs as “enemies,” attributing violent and negative traits to them. The charges also allege that he called for their exclusion from Israeli society and disseminated material intended to incite and mock the Arab sector.

Before the hearing, Ben Ari gave an interview to Walla, where he described the charges as part of a "bullying campaign" aimed at removing him from politics.

“I am the only one who warned about October 7,” he stated, adding, “I said dozens of times that we are dealing with a murderous nation. Accusing me of this after October 7, when even those who tried to avoid reality were forced to face it, is the kind of madness you see in totalitarian regimes.”

Refused legal representation

Ben Ari, who has refused legal representation in the proceedings, described the trial as theatrical. “This is a show, and shows belong in the theater, not the courtroom,” he said. “The prosecution has no idea what I know about Islam and the Arabs of Israel.”

He also alleged that the charges against him distort the facts and claimed that critical evidence has been omitted, referencing a confrontation he had with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot in 2018. “They edited it,” Ben Ari claimed, adding, “It was actually my confrontation with Eisenkot.”

During the hearing, Ben Ari reiterated his intention to fight the legal process. Following the session, he expressed concern that his trial would discourage others from expressing their views. “This trial aims to silence others. There is no incitement here; I was merely issuing warnings.

Criticized the judicial system

Ben Ari also criticized the judicial system, citing comments by Judge Ayala Prokatze in an interview with Ohad Shraga, where she noted that “Arabs have a relevant difference.” He questioned whether investigations had been conducted into this selective enforcement. “Why are there no Arabs employed as security guards in the courtroom? Is it because, as Judge Prokatze said, they are identified with the enemy?”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Ben Ari told Walla: "The indictment is ridiculous and fabricated. Anyone who examines it will see it's like something out of a thug's playbook. In a proof trial, we will dismantle these accusations."

Years earlier, the Supreme Court disqualified Ben Ari from the Otzma Yehudit list, citing concerns about racism.

The court noted the threshold required to disqualify a candidate, emphasizing that harsh or inflammatory statements alone are insufficient unless they meet specific criteria outlined in Section 7A of the Knesset Basic Law.

The grounds for disqualification under Section 7A include denial of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, incitement to racism, or support for armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization.