Indictment filed against former Otzma Yehudit MK Michael Ben Ari for inciting racism

An indictment was filed against former MK Michael Ben Ari for inciting racism, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The indictment states that Ben Ari published, while serving as a public official, content that contained incitement to racism against Israeli Arabs.

Ben Ari was previously a member of the banned Kach party and was banned from running in elections due to extremist political views while as a candidate for Otzma Yehudit.

Israeli media noted National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's response to the indictment, as he called the move "political persecution by the Attorney General," referencing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's approval of the indictment.