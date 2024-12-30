All travelers to Israel must obtain visa starting Jan 2025

Starting in January 2025, everyone visiting Israel will need an ETA-IL permit or visa, with the exception of Israeli citizens or those with an Israeli identity number.

Dual passport holders can travel to Israel with their foreign passports up until 31 December 2025, and then they will need an ETA-IL.

The ETA-IL permit - an Electronic Travel Authorization - costs 25 NIS [$7 USD] per person, and the application must be done separately for every visiting individual.

Once obtained, the ETA-IL stays valid for up to two years or until the traveler's current passport expires – whichever comes first. Ben Gurion Airport (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The ETA-IL permit allows stays of up to 90 days in Israel. If a traveler wants to stay longer, they must request an extension of stay at Israel's Population and Immigration Authority.

Application process

The application for an ETA-IL permit is online, and involves the following steps:

1. Provide personal details, including full name, date of birth and nationality

2. Travel information, including the reason for the visits and the dates of stay

3. Passport details

4. A clear photo Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Travelers to Israel must apply for the ETA-IL several weeks before their planned visit and must have had a valid passport for at least six months. The ETA-IL does not guarantee entry to Israel. It allows a passenger to reach the border crossing into Israel, but a border control officer must still check travelers.