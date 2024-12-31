Watch: Shin Bet releases new footage of rescues of Ori Megidish, Luis Har and Fernando Marman

The Shin Bet released new footage on Tuesday of the separate rescues of Ori Megidish in October 2023 and Fernando Marman and Luis Har in February 2024 as part of a new report and data on the year after October 7.

In one recording, captured shortly after the rescue of Ori Megidish by the IDF and Shin Bet from Gaza on October 30. Megidish was kidnapped on October 7 from the Nahal Oz outpost by Hamas terrorists, where she served as an observer.

A woman's voice can be heard saying, "Ori, Can you hear me? You are in good hands, the army rescued you, they are bringing you home, you are wonderful. Well done."

"You'll be home soon."

When asked if she is okay, Megidish can be heard saying, "Yes, I am okay."

The first phone call between former Gaza hostage Ori Megidish and her mother after IDF and Shin Bet forces rescued her from the Gaza Strip. (Shin Bet)

A subsequent medical examination determined that Megidish was healthy. She chose to return to her military service in the Intelligence Unit of the IDF in February.

Her decision to return to service in the army stemmed from her "personal desire and from a sense of mission to serve the country."

Second recording

The second recording was taken during the rescue of Fernando Marman (61) and Luis Har (70), both Argentinian citizens, ed from inside Rafah on February 12. The operation was jointly carried out by the Shin Bet, IDF, and special police forces.

One voice can be heard saying "I say we dedicate it to Yossi Tahar, Amir Wax, Maor Shalom [three Shin Bet officers killed on October 7] and the nine fallen from the Yamam, may their memories be blessed. "

A voice then says the first line of the Shema Israel prayer, and another responds, 'Kol Hakavod.'

Communication recording of Shin Bet fighters in the operation to rescue hostages Fernando Marman and Luis Norbeto Har. (Shin Bet)

The two hostages had been held on the second floor of a building that was heavily guarded. Israeli forces secretly entered the compound and used explosives, heavy fire, and precise intelligence about the exact placement of the hostages versus their guards to rescue Marman and Har without Hamas being able to kill them first.

The two men were then evacuated to Sheba Medical Center

Five members of the Marman-Har-Leimberg family were taken hostage on October 7. The others, Gabriela Leimberg (59), Mia Leimberg (17), and Clara Marman (64), were released in the November 2023 hostage-prisoner swaps.

The three dedications

Yossi Tahar, 39, who was a married father of four, worked in a secret unit in charge of preventing terror attacks. On October 7, he took a small combat team there to rescue a wounded fighter who belonged to the unit. After rescuing the man, Tahar continued to the area of Kibbutz Miflasim, where he eliminated two terrorists before he was shot and killed.

Maor Shalom, 46, a married father of three of Moshav Arugot, was killed by Hamas terrorist squads in the southern towns.

Amir Wax, 48, a married father of three, fell in battle with Hamas terrorist squads in the southern town.