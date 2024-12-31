Danon to ‘Post’: Guterres’s attitude towards Israel ‘unacceptable’ - interview

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s attitude toward Israel’s actions against the Houthis is repugnant, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“I always hope that something will change,” he said. “I hoped that on this issue he would be able to make the distinction between black and white and evil and good. He wasn’t capable of doing that.”

Danon said he is still shocked by Guterres’s tweet this weekend in which the UN leader called Israel’s airstrikes in Yemen “especially alarming.”

“The fact that the secretary-general equates Israel – a democracy – with a terrorist organization basically creates a moral equation that puts the victim and the aggressor on the same side. That’s unacceptable,” Danon said.

"Israel is 2,500 km., 1,600 miles away from Yemen. We have been attacked by 300 rockets and UAVs. There is no reason to equate us. We expect the UN to... condemn only the Houthis, who are the ones who started this conflict."

UNSC meeting on Houthi attacks

After Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Danon worked behind the scenes on Monday night, a special UN Security Council meeting was convened on the Houthi attacks.

“Right before the US will end its term as president of the Security Council on January 1, we coordinated the meeting and it was very important for us,” Danon said. “After that, we might have a council that I’m not sure they would have accepted our request to discuss this issue.”

In the meeting, Danon said his message was first to the Iranians, that they needed to see what happened to their other proxies in the region. The second was that it’s not only Israel’s war; it’s about world stability, regional stability, and the Suez Canal.

The Chinese and Russians, both permanent members of the Security Council and interested in stability, should be just as concerned as Israel, but unfortunately, said Danon, that is not the case.

"I was very disappointed by their comments," he told the Post. "They continue to give the support and [scope] to Iranian aggression and they couldn't distinguish themselves from their position of supporting Iran, so they condemned both sides."

On Thursday, the UN published a report under the title “Israel attacks push Gaza healthcare ‘to brink of collapse,’” saying that in the last year, there were at least 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities in Gaza.

The report said these acts could be considered “war crimes or crimes against humanity.”

“It’s another proof that the UN is detached from reality,” Danon said. “They said in that report that there were no terrorist activities from hospitals, but [with] every Israeli [soldier who] goes into a hospital, we have intelligence and arrest hundreds of terrorists who are hiding in the hospitals. So those places are not hospitals. They are bases for terrorists. So [the UN] is detached from reality.”

On the eve of 2025, Danon said he is confident the new American administration will make a positive difference in the world.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new administration in the US,” he said. “I know the people that President[-elect Donald] Trump has appointed and I believe that they will be able to make a change in impact inside the UN.”