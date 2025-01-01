Wizz Air to renew flights between Tel Aviv and ten destinations - report

Low-cost airline Wizz Air is slated to resume flights between Tel Aviv and ten more destinations beginning January 15, according to a Tuesday Globes report.

In October, Wizz Air announced it would halt its flights to Israel until January, resuming Israeli operations in Tel Aviv in December with flights between Ben-Gurion Airport and Larnaca in Cyprus.

Wizz Air is also set to renew flights from Tel Aviv to Athens, Vienna, and Bucharest, Globes noted.

According to its website, the airline now offers flights between Tel Aviv and various destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Rome, Milan, London, Warsaw, Krakow, and Budapest. Ben Gurion Airport (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Other foreign airlines remain hesitant

Not all foreign airlines have announced a renewal of flights. According to the report, this is likely due to remaining concerns over the actions of the Houthis in Yemen, who, in recent days, have launched ballistic missiles toward central Israel, including Tel Aviv.