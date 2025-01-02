Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims Israeli hostage tried to take own life

An Israeli hostage held by Gaza's Islamic Jihad terrorist group has tried to take his own life, the spokesperson for the terror group's armed wing claimed in a video posted on Telegram on Thursday.

One of the group's medical teams intervened and prevented him from dying, the Al Quds Brigades spokesperson added, without going into any more detail on the hostage's identity or current condition.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Abu Hamza said the hostage had tried to take his own life three days ago due to his psychological state, without going into more details.

Abu Hamza accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of setting new conditions that had led to "the failure and delay" of negotiations for the hostage's release. An Islamic Jihad militant attends an anti-Israel rally in Rafah. (credit: REUTERS)

Hostage scheduled to be released, Abu Hamza claims

The man had been scheduled to be released with other hostages under the conditions of the first stage of an exchange deal with Israel, Abu Hamza said. He did not specify when the man had been scheduled to be released or under which deal.

Islamic Jihad's armed wing had issued a decision to tighten the security and safety measures for the hostages, Abu Hamza added.

In July, Islamic Jihad's armed wing said some Israeli hostages had tried to kill themselves after it started treating them in what it said was the same way that Israel treated Palestinian prisoners.