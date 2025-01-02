Economic strains force PA to cut 'pay-for'slay' payment to terrorists, study finds

A study by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) revealed a surprising reduction of the Palestinian Authority's pay-for-slay funds to terrorists. According to the JCFA study, the scope of Palestinian Authority payments to terrorists has decreased by approximately 30-40% in 2024, despite expectations of increased payments following the October 7 massacre.

"Surprisingly, we're seeing a trend opposite to what we expected," explained Lt. Col. (res.) Adv. Maurice Hirsch, a senior researcher at the JCFA. "While we should have seen a sharp increase in payments following the PA's policy and the high number of arrests and casualties among terrorists, in practice we're witnessing a significant decline."

Three main factors have been identified as responsible for the surprising decrease in terrorist funding. "First, the decision to prevent Red Cross representatives from visiting prisons created significant bureaucratic difficulties," said Hirsch. "Second, the economic pressure on the Palestinian Authority reached an unprecedented peak: new data from the Ministry of Finance shows that Israel deducted about three billion shekels from PA funds through November 2024."

The senior researcher emphasized that the third factor can be attributed to the disruptions in Gaza: "The ongoing fighting in the Strip has caused significant difficulties in transferring payments and producing required documents. Terrorists' families are struggling to submit necessary forms and even receive the funds themselves." Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the 11th Summit of the Developing 8 Countries (D-8) held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt on December 19, 2024. (credit: Egyptian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hirsch, who previously served as Chief Military Prosecutor in the West Bank, highlighted that this is not an ideological shift led by the Palestinian Authority, but rather a direct result of measures taken by Israel. According to him, for the first time in history, Israel’s actions and the material circumstances forced the Palestinian Authority to include terrorists' salaries in economic cuts, something that hadn't happened before, even in the most severe crises.

Looking ahead to 2025, the JCFA report offered several practical recommendations to continue fighting this phenomenon, including increasing economic pressure, preventing cooperation with external entities that assist with payments, and creating additional bureaucratic obstacles. Hirsch clarified the importance of maintaining pressure: "2024 provides clear evidence that terrorist payments can be reduced through the right combination of economic, legal, and operational measures. If we continue this approach, we might see a further reduction in terror compensation next year as well."

‘Pay-for-slay’ and counter-legislation

In an earlier interview with the Jerusalem Post, Hirsch reminded that, as part of the Oslo Accords, Israel pledged to transfer sums dubbed ‘tax money’ to the Palestinian Authority in several categories, including goods intended for the Palestinian Authority that were unloaded in Israeli ports, a measure not practiced in other countries. However, in light of the increasing phenomenon of the Palestinian Authority’s pay-for-slay system, Israel passed a legislation in 2018 to freeze or deduct some of the said ‘tax money’ that was being transferred to the Palestinian Authority.

Likewise, in his interview, Maurice suggested that some of these funds would be deduced from the Palestinian Authority to fund the legal defense of terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre, instead of drawing them from public funds.

However, despite the Knesset legislation, it appears that some of the funds still found their way to the Palestinian Authority. For example, in 2020-2021 alone Israel transferred approximately 2.2 billion shekels to the Palestinian Authority for containers destined for the Palestinian Authority, though formal Tax Authority data which showed that, in the past five years, most of these containers never made it to their destination. Despite this, Israel continued transferring sums of ‘tax money’ to the Palestinian Authority regardless.

In this context, only this week the Israeli Supreme Court of Justice issued a conditional order against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for what they deemed 'transferring taxes estimated at billions of shekels to the Palestinian Authority, without any justification.' The judges demanded that Smotrich, the Tax Authority, and the Attorney General's Office explain why Israel continues to transfer these funds from public funding, while avoiding compliance with Israeli law.

According to the Kipa website, The Finance Minister's Office responded to the Supreme Court’s order arguing that for thirty years since the Oslo accords were signed, a loophole allowed the Palestinian Authority to receive roughly 100 million shekels a year in tax money that was supposed to go to the State of Israel. The Ministry also added that following staff work in the Ministries of Finance and Defense, the Minister of Finance will soon sign an order that will require closing the loophole and allow sanctions on merchants who do not pass through a regulated crossing and evade the tax authorities, “and thus the issue will be put to rest.”