Air Haifa takes off for Athens

Northern Israel’s first airline, Air Haifa, has begun offering direct flights from Haifa International Airport to Athens, Greece, the airline announced on Thursday.

The new route, with a price of $149 one-way, will operate five times a week, joining the airline’s current roster of two daily flights to Eilat and three daily flights to Larnaca.

Flights will take off at 09:00 every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from Haifa and land in the Greek capital at 11:55.

In turn, return flights will leave Athens at 12:55, landing in Haifa at 15:45.

All flights are operated using the company's three new ATR 72-600 aircraft, the youngest aircraft fleet in Israel.

'A significant step'

"The launch of the Athens route is a significant step in expanding our international flight destinations and strengthening Haifa Airport's position as an international gateway to various destinations in the Mediterranean Basin," Gonen Usishkin, Co-founder and CEO of Air Haifa, said.

"After launching flights to Eilat and Larnaca, we are proud to add another attractive destination for northern residents, and we will continue to expand our destination offerings in the coming months."