Police set to file indictment against suspect in Nazareth Health Ministry bombing

The police filed a plaintiff's statement ahead of filing an indictment against Nissim Kalibat, who is suspected of being involved in the 2021 Nazareth Health Ministry bombing and who was extradited from Morocco in December, the police said on Friday.

In November 2021, the police received reports of an explosion near the Health Ministry offices in the city after which an investigation was opened into the incident.

The explosion caused significant damage to the building.

Kalibat, who was suspected of positioning the explosive device on the premises and detonating it via a remote control fled the country in March of 2022.

In April 2022, an indictment was filed against two additional suspects in the bombing, Jaffer Fahuri and Ali Kalibat, Nissim Kalibat’s brother. Nissim Kalibat. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Extradited to Israel

In January of 2023, the Moroccan authorities announced that the suspect had been arrested and would be extradited to Israel. In December, Kalibat was returned to Israel.

The filing of the plaintiff's statement came upon completion of the investigation conducted by the North District police.