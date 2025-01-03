Gallant potentially considering reversing decision to resign from Knesset - report

Groups of former senior defense officials and active reservists have urged former defense minister Yoav Gallant not to leave the political arena, particularly as the coalition advances the conscription law, which is expected to grant wide-ranging exemptions for Haredi youth.

Sources close to Gallant indicate that he is becoming more aware of the complexities of the situation and that the pressure on him is mounting. The coalition is concerned he may choose to stay in the Knesset, especially as he has stopped supporting coalition votes since his dismissal as defense minister. Should he step down, the coalition would regain a crucial vote it has lacked for the past two months.

Gallant submitted his resignation letter to Ohana on Wednesday, January 1, at 9:30 p.m. His resignation is set to take effect on Sunday at 10:00 a.m., after the weekend, giving him two days to reconsider and potentially retract his resignation.

Earlier this week, Gallant announced his resignation after 45 years of public service, including 35 years in the IDF. In his statement, Gallant emphasized: "Likud's path is my path," reaffirming his commitment to the party and his intention to remain an active member. He also highlighted the achievements of the defense establishment under his leadership, including significant disruptions to Iran's missile production capabilities, and stressed the critical role of US-Israel cooperation in achieving Israel’s strategic objectives.

Gallant also addressed the contentious issue of Haredi conscription, explaining that his stance stemmed from national security concerns rather than social considerations alone. He reiterated his support for war victims and pledged to continue advocating for the return of hostages. A group of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked traffic and the light rail in Jerusalem demonstrating against a Haredi draft into the IDF. February 26, 2024. (credit: SOL SUSSMAN)

Mixed reactions on Gallan'ts resignation

His statement sparked mixed reactions. National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz praised Gallant’s contributions to Israel’s security but urged him to stay in the Knesset and oppose the conscription bill, arguing it would undermine the IDF's operational needs. Meanwhile, some coalition members called for disciplinary action against Gallant, particularly following his absence during a key vote on tax legislation, with some demanding he be formally labeled a defector.

Gallant’s dismissal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two months ago followed ongoing disputes between the two, primarily over the handling of the Gaza conflict and other security matters.