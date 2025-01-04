Majority of Israelis support dismissal of Ben-Gvir after Trapped Profits Law vote - poll

A majority of the Israeli public supports the dismissal of National Security MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to a new survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar, in collaboration with Panel4All.

The survey was conducted in the wake of the Otzma Yehudit party’s vote against the Trapped Profits Law, a vote that required Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive from the hospital to the Knesset and MK Bismuth to attend despite sitting shiva for his mother.

The bill in question is the largest reform in the package of bills accompanying the 2025 budget. The aim of the bill was to close a loophole that enabled certain companies to avoid paying taxes on profits that have not been reinvested or distributed as dividends.

The survey shows that 55% of Israelis believe the prime minister should dismiss Ben-Gvir due to his conduct, while 20% oppose his dismissal, and 25% expressed no opinion.

Opposition (82%) and Arab voters (67%) most frequently polled in favor of Ben Gvir's dismissal.

Conversely, among coalition voters, 45% opposed his dismissal. Among Likud voters, opinions were divided: 35% supported Ben-Gvir's dismissal, 40% opposed it, and 25% remained undecided.

Regarding the crisis between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir, about half of the public (49%) did not express an opinion. However, among those who did, 41% supported Netanyahu's position, compared to only 10% who supported Ben-Gvir. Among coalition voters, a majority (66%) sided with the prime minister's stance.

Knesset seat projection

The situation is also reflected in the seat projection poll. The Religious Zionist Party, which was also at the center of the controversy, has risen above the electoral threshold with four seats, and Likud has gained one additional seat.

Conversely, Otzma Yehudit is weakening, dropping to a low of six seats—possibly due to Ben-Gvir's conduct in the vote that forced Netanyahu to come to the Knesset from the hospital.

ELIAV BREUER contributed to this report.