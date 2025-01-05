KKL-JNF launches planting campaign to save rare butterfly species in Israel

KKL-JNF and butterfly enthusiasts are teaming up to restore the habitat of the rare Tomares nesimachus butterfly by reintroducing its host plant, the organization announced on Thursday.

One rare, protected butterfly species whose life cycle is dependent on one specific plant has found some new supporters in Israel —Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL–JNF) and the Butterfly Enthusiasts Israeli Association (BEIA).

The butterfly species Tomares nesimachus has a life cycle that is fully dependent on its host species, the Large-fruited milk-vetch plant, according to a statement by KKL–JNF. The female lays her eggs on the plant, and the larvae develop into butterflies.

After members of the BEIA identified the species on a Large-fruited milk-vetch plant in KKL-JNF’s Begin Park in the Jerusalem Mountains, they collected seeds of the plant. They brought them to the Eshtaol Nursery, where the nursery manager germinated and grew 60 seedlings. The plant's scientific name is Astragalus macrocarpus. It is mainly found in northern Israel and is rare in the Jerusalem area, according to the organization's statement.

“KKL-JNF is a pioneer in the field of propagation and reintroduction of rare plant species into nature,” said Hagay Yavlovich, the head of the seed and nursery department at KKL-JNF. “We make great efforts to study the methods for seed collection, nursery propagation, and seedling care in the field to successfully reintroduce these rare species into forest areas.”

The 60 seedlings were planted back in the Begin Park. Among the planters were volunteers from BEIA. Volunteers collect seedlings of the Large-fruited milk-vetch plant in the Judean Hills. (credit: KKL-JNF)

Preserving biodiversity and protecting rare species

Nurit Hibsher, the head of the forest department of central region KKK-JNF, said as part of their “vision for safeguarding nature and the environment in the Judean Hills,” they work to preserve biodiversity and protect rare butterflies such as the Tomares Telemachus.

“The plan is to continue collecting seeds from the newly planted Large-fruited milk-vetch plants to expand the butterfly’s habitat and support the restoration of its population,” Hibsher said. “This initiative is a wonderful example of collaboration between communities, volunteers, and professional organizations.”