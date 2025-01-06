Elbit wins $60m contract to provide Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems to EU country

Israel-owned Elbit Systems has been awarded a $60 million contract to supply its Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to a European country, the company announced on Monday.

The contract will be carried out over a three-year period.

Elbit will be providing its ReDrone™ modular Counter-UAS solution, which contains advanced DAiR Radar, SIGINT (Signal Intelligence) sensors, EW (Electronic Warfare) counter measures, and EO (Electro-Optical) day/night payload.

These combine to make an enhanced integrated aerial picture along with high-end electronic attack capabilities, Elbit added.

The ReDrone modular, multi-sensor, and multi-mission system is part of Elbit’s advanced portfolio. Logo of Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

The ReDrone's capabilities are far beyond those of common active and passive sensors, allowing it to rapidly detect and locate multiple drones at the same time across various communication channels.

The system can detect, locate, and neutralize hostile UAS across all times of the day and in both rural and urban settings. The system also works just as effectively in all weather conditions.

Rising threat of unmanned aerial systems

Oren Sabag, the General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said, “This contract, coming amid the rising threat of unmanned aerial systems, follows a series of contracts awarded to us in the CUAS field."

"We are proud that another NATO member country has chosen our solution, further demonstrating the robustness and effectiveness of our system, built on our advanced capabilities in EW, SIGINT, radar, and EO technologies.”

Elbit Systems won two contracts worth a total of $175 million for the supply of EW (Electronic Warfare) and DIRCM (Directed Infrared Countermeasure) Self-Protection Suites to a European NATO country in December.