Return of residents to north Gaza agreed, as talks progress - N12 report

Negotiators at Doha have agreed upon an outline of the return of residents to northern Gaza, N12 reported on Monday.

According to the agreement, men, women, and children will be permitted to return to the North from the southern Gaza Strip after passing inspections at the Netzarim corridor, which bisects the territory.

This is considered a significant concession for the government, which sought to prevent Hamas from reconsolidating its control over the area.

Inspections at the Netzarim corridor will be monitored by "external international entities," according to the report.

Senior Israeli officials told N12 that there were significant difficulties in the talks' progress, claiming that Hamas had backed away from previous agreements on several issues, including ending the war.

N12 reported that the difficulty in negotiations led to Mossad chief David Barnea delaying his trip to Doha.

Muhammed Sinwar, Yahya Sinwar's brother, has been reportedly attempting to negotiate more concessions with the Israelis.

More progress to be made

Israel has been insisting on a significant release of living hostages. However, Hamas has been cagey about which hostages are still alive.

Sources familiar with the details expressed cautious optimism, saying that all signs indicate that Hamas is interested in a deal.

The mediators have also said they have seen encouraging signals.

They claim that not only the Hamas leadership abroad but also those within the Gaza Strip want to reach an agreement. Sources say this is due to the increased military pressure.