Defense Min. secures NIS 1b. deals with Elbit systems to boost military self-sufficiency

The Defense Ministry signed two major agreements with Elbit Systems on Tuesday, totaling approximately NIS 1 billion, as part of a strategic effort to strengthen the IDFs self-sufficiency and operational readiness.

The deals, signed by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis are expected to bolster the country’s domestic defense manufacturing capabilities.

The agreements are part of an overarching initiative inspired by lessons learned from recent military conflicts, the ministry noted. The Defense Ministry noted that the contracts were the result of in-depth planning aimed at securing long-term supply stability for critical defense resources.

The first agreement, overseen by the Defense Procurement Directorate, focuses on the procurement of thousands of heavy air munitions to enhance the IDF’s strike capabilities. This boost in locally sourced munitions is designed to support sustained military operations in all theaters of combat.

The second deal, developed in coordination with the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and the ministry’s Planning Department, involves the construction of a national raw materials facility. Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Elbit Systems President & CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis at an Elbit factory. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The new plant will produce energetic materials—previously imported from overseas—and is expected to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers while strengthening the domestic supply chain. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility will play a critical role in reinforcing Israel’s defense industry.

Economic growth and self-sufficiency

Defense Ministry officials emphasized that the agreements reflect the government’s commitment to its "Blue and White" policy, which prioritizes homegrown production and partnerships with local defense companies. The ministry highlighted that the initiative would not only secure vital defense assets but also stimulate economic growth and provide employment opportunities across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir said the agreements represent a pivotal step toward securing Israel’s military autonomy: "We are laying the foundations for greater manufacturing independence in two vital areas—heavy munitions production and the establishment of a raw materials plant. These efforts, which began prior to the war and accelerated during it, will ensure that the IDF can operate decisively across all fronts. This is a key takeaway from recent events and a cornerstone of our national defense strategy."

Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel Machlis underscored the company’s commitment to supporting the IDF’s evolving needs:"We are honored to be a partner in strengthening Israel’s defense resilience through the ‘Blue and White’ policy. Elbit Systems is dedicated to ensuring the IDF’s independence in critical munitions and contributing to economic development and job creation for thousands of Israeli families."

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Planning Department head Itamar Graff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel of the IDF Planning and Force Build-Up Directorate, Defense Procurement Directorate chief Zeev Landau, Elbit Systems Land division general manager Yehuda (Udi) Vered, and DDR&D deputy director Dudi Ovadia.